In a significant success, the Mizoram police have rescued 140 exotic animals and seized drugs worth Rs 34.18 crores and arrested four persons in this connection, the police said on Saturday.

The police said that the exotic animals and seized drugs were smuggled in from neighbouring Myanmar and smugglers from both the countries were involved in the clandestine trade.

Officials said that the police in a joint operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department personnel intercepted three vehicles (two Boleros and one Scorpio) and rescued 140 wild animals and birds on Saturday in eastern Mizoram’s Champhai district.

The rescued wild animals included 30 tortoises, four monkeys, 22 pythons, 18 Sumatran water monitors, 55 crocodiles (hatchlings), four Flame powerbirds, four Servel cats, and one Albino wallaby.

Three persons were arrested in connection with the biggest ever seizure of wild animals. They have been identified as Lalemruata (38), Tinkhuma (38) and E. Lalmuanpuia. They were handed over to the Superintendent of Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, for further legal proceedings.

In another incident, heroin weighing 6.836 kg valued at Rs 34.18 crore was seized from a vehicle at Champhai. The police said that the consignment was concealed in 500 soap cases. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested.

“While all the agencies are working in tandem in our relentless quest for a ‘Drugs Free Mizoram’, we are immensely thankful to the partner agencies, NGOs and individuals for providing accurate intelligence inputs,” a government statement said.

Mizoram shares a 510 km unfenced border with Myanmar.

