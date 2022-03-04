INDIA

140 more Telangana students return from Ukraine

By NewsWire
0
0

As many as 260 students from Telangana who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine have so far returned home, officials said.

Of them, 140 students landed in Delhi on Thursday by 13 flights from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries. The flights had taken off from Bucharest (Romania), Budapest (Hungary), Rzeszow (Poland) and Kocise (Slovakia).

This is the maximum number of citizens from Telangana to return home in a single day since the evacuation began on February 26. They included 65 students who reached Delhi by four aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Gaurav Uppal, Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan and Additional DGP, Intelligence Anil Kumar interacted with Telangana students in Telangana Bhavan.

The government of Telangana has made arrangements to receive all returnees at Delhi and Mumbai airports. The state government also booked air tickets for them from Delhi and Mumbai to Hyderabad.

Chaita Gadhe, a student of Ivano Frankivsk National Medical University, thanked the state government for all the support extended by it. She landed in Delhi from Poland. The student said they faced a lot of difficulties in making it to the border and crossing into Poland. “We were confused, stressed out and our parents back home were worried over our safety,” she said.

Nadia, a student of Uzhgorod National University, said she crossed the border to reach Hungary. “I called on the toll free number of the Telangana government and the officials provided all the support,” she said and thanked both the central and state governments and the Indian embassy for the help.

20220304-125004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.