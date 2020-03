Bhubaneswar, March 30 (IANS) Around 1,400 people had been arrested for violation of Covid-19 lockdown guidelines, Odisha Police DG Abhay said here on Monday.

The DGP said over 1,500 lockdown violation cases had been registered in the state. Of this, 61 cases were for home quarantine violation.

More than 700 sub-inspectors, 162 cops and 1,000 vehicles have been deployed in Odisha to implement the lockdown.

–IANS

