14,000 grave violations against Afghan kids since 2015

Kabul, Oct 5 (IANS) A UN report has said that the deteriorated security situation across Afghanistan since 2015 has led to more than 14,000 “grave violations” against children.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned “the alarming level” of grave violations against children by all parties and said he was “deeply disturbed by the scale, severity and recurrence of grave violations endured by the children in Afghanistan”, TOLO News reported.

The UN chief said in the report circulated on that he was “extremely concerned” especially about the significant increase in child casualties resulting from aerial operations conducted by government and pro-government forces.

According to the report, child casualties from aerial attacks have increased every year since 2015, reversing a downward trend.

They totalled to 1,049 for the four-year period through 2018.

