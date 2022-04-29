Relief workers in northern Ethiopia delivered to the Tigray region 142 truckloads carrying 3,400 metric tons of food aid in April, UN humanitarians said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Friday said three convoys also were able to drive the Semera road through the neighbouring Afar region to deliver 10 tankers of fuel, Xinhua news agency reported.

The deliveries targeted priority districts, including Mekelle, the regional capital; Abi-Adi, Adwa and Axum in the central zone; Adigrat in the eastern zone and Maichew in the southern zone. Relief also reached Sheraro and two refugee camps in the north-western zone, OCHA added.

Hostilities or villagers demanding they get a share of relief before allowing passage on regional roads previously blocked many such deliveries, it said.

The supplies are far below what is required to meet the level of needs in Tigray, OCHA added.

The humanitarian response also continues in conflict-affected areas of the Amhara and Afar regions neighbouring Tigray. Humanitarians said 10 million people had received food assistance from the government, the United Nations and partners since late December.

