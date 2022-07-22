A total of 145,956 complaints were received in consumer commissions in 2021-22, and 99,903 of them disposed, the Parliament was told on Friday.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey told the Rajya Sabha, in a written reply, that Section 38(7) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 prescribes that every complaint shall be disposed of as expeditiously as possible and endeavour shall be made to decide the complaint within a period of three months from the date of receipt of notice by opposite party where the complaint does not require analysis or testing of commodities and within five months if it requires analysis or testing of commodities.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority has guidelines for prevention of misleading advertisements and endorsements for misleading advertisements, 2022 to curb misleading advertisements and protect the interests of consumers, he added.

