A total of 1,472 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, 864 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and 1,057 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers’ posts are vacant in India as on January 1, 2022.

According to a written reply by the Minister of State, Personnel, Jitendra Singh in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the sanctioned strength of officers in IAS, IPS and IFS is 6,789, 4,984 and 3,191, respectively.

“To fill up the posts of deputy secretaries, directors, joint secretaries, additional secretaries and secretaries in various departments and ministries of government under Central Staffing Scheme (CSS), the officers of various participating services under CSS are considered for empanelment/retention to hold these posts. Out of these officers, those who give their option for deputation are considered for appointments to these posts,” said the reply.

Singh said in the written reply that occurrence and filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and it is the endeavour of the Central Government to fill up vacant posts expeditiously.

“The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts examinations for filling up of vacancies on direct recruitment basis in IAS, IPS and IFS every year. To fill up vacancies in promotion quota, selection committee meetings are held by the UPSC with the state governments,” said the reply.

The Minister also said the Government has increased the annual intake of IAS officers to 180 through Civil Services Examination (CSE) till CSE-2021.

“Further, a committee has been constituted for recommending the intake of direct recruit IAS officers every year through CSE from CSE-2022 to CSE-2030. Intake of IPS through CSE has been increased to 200 from CSE-2020. Intake of IFS has been increased to 150 in 2022,” said the reply.

