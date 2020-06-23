148 more test corona positive, active cases now 2,507 in J&K

Jammu, June 23 (IANS) As many as 148 new coronavirus cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, with the union territory’s total active cases climbing up to 2,507.

Of the 148 new cases, 20 are from Jammu division and 128 from Kashmir division, while the total number of corona cases has reached 6,236 in J&K.

So far, 87 patients have succumbed to the dreaded virus in J&K whereas 3,642 patients have recovered.

Of the total active cases, 513 are in Jammu division and 1,994 in Kashmir division.

–IANS

sq/tsb