149 positive cases take J&K’s Covid tally to 5,555

Jammu, June 18 (IANS) A total of 149 persons tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 5,555.

A statement issued by the information and public relations department said that 149 tested positive on Thursday, 49 in Jammu division and 100 in Kashmir division.

So far, 71 people have succumbed to the dreaded virus while 3,144 have recovered completely.

The number of active cases is now 2,340 in J&K, out of which 641 are in Jammu division and 1,699 are in Kashmir division.

–IANS

sq/arm