On Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adanis 60th birthday, a record 14,000 Adani employees donated blood at various locations across the country.

Every year on Chairman’s birthday, the Adani Foundation organises a voluntary blood donation drive in line with the Adani Group’s philosophy of serving the nation and its people in multiple ways.

The Adani Foundation’s blood donation drive collected 14,000 blood units, which is almost 5,000 units more than the volume collected last year. Blood donation centres were arranged at 152 locations in 115 cities covering 20 states across India.

More than 138 blood banks were engaged in collecting the donated blood. This massive nationwide blood donation drive came just a day after the Adani Family committed Rs 60,000 crore to support a range of social causes.

This corpus to be administered by the Adani Foundation will be utilised for charitable activities, especially in the rural regions of the nation.

“It is heart-warming to see so many Adani employees come forward to donate blood on the Chairman’s birthday,” said Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation.

“The social work the foundation is doing, the commitment of Rs 60,000 crore for healthcare, education and skill development sectors by the Adani family, and the number of employees participating in the blood donation camps are all testimony to the belief and expectations of the younger generation in social causes as well as their support for the nation-building philosophy of the Adani Group. I feel proud and am thankful for the affection our people show towards us,” Priti Adani added.

For patients facing medical emergencies, blood has no substitute. The collected blood is safely stored and preserved by designated agencies and will be made available to patients for emergency medical transfusions in a wide range of circumstances, including serious injuries, surgical procedures, blood disorders, cancer treatment, and many others.

20220625-202806