Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the statewide Shala Praveshotsav to be held from June 23-26 at Memdapura Primary School in Vadgam taluka of Banaskantha where cabinet members, MPs, MLAs and senior officials will join in.

Education minister Jitu Vaghani announced the details of the Shala Praveshotsav on Monday. He said that school entrance ceremonies will be organized in 32,013 government primary schools across the state under the direction of CM Patel. Every year in this campaign, IAS, IPS, IFS officers of the state government as well as ministers go to the villages for the school admission of students in a festive atmosphere.

Vaghani said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, started the School Admission Ceremony-Kanya Kelvani Rathyatra in 2006 to improve the quality and ratio of primary education and to accelerate the education of girls. As a result, the drop-out rate in the state, which was as high as 64.48 per cent in 1990-91, has come down to 3.7 per cent in 2020-2021. Not only that, the gross enrolment ratio has gone up from 95.65 per cent in 2004-06 to 99.02 per cent in 2021.

Giving information about the new aspects of this year’s school entrance programme, the minister said that Cluster Review and Taluka Review have been added as new items in this entrance ceremony. These include new projects undertaken by the Department of Education, such as time donation by teachers for learning loss, 100% regular attendance of students and teachers, school infrastructure, use of G-Shala app by student, unit test and results of intermittent test, education in the corona period. Matters such as online and offline operations will be reviewed.

