INDIA

15 booked over religious conversion bid in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

The Karnataka Police have registered a case against 15 persons in connection with attempts of forceful religious conversion in Hubballi city of the state, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident came to light following a quarrel between a couple. The husband alleged that his wife is forcing him to convert to Christianity and refusing to live with him.

When he couldn’t take any more pressure from the wife, he had brought the matter to the notice of community leaders, he said. The members of Shikkaligaara community staged a protest before the police station and demanded conversion bids to be stopped.

The complaint mentioned that Christian missionaries are targetting the Shikkaligaara community of Hindu religion and making attempts to convert the entire society.

It is alleged that the missionaries are taking the help of local rowdy sheeter Madan Bugudi to pressure people to leave Hindu religion and get converted to Christianity.

The police have filed a complaint against Madan Bugudi and 14 others in connection with forceful religious conversions and taken up the matter for investigation.

20221116-090005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dulquer Salmaan: I cried the day ‘Sita Ramam’ released

    Acer India, Dixon Technologies team up to manufacture laptops

    Second accused in Hyderabad gang rape case arrested

    PM reviews Covid situation, seeks ‘mission-mode’ approach in most-hit states