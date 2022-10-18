INDIA

15 CHCs in Uttar Pradesh to run on PPP mode

NewsWire
0
0

The Uttar Pradesh government will run 15 community healthcare centres (CHCs) in the districts, including one in Lucknow, on public private partnership (PPP) basis.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the Health portfolio, said the CHCs will have a 24-hour emergency service, free admission, medicine and diagnostic services.

Pathak said all the facilities will be ensured to patients.

“It will be a step toward ensuring better healthcare in CHCs,” he said.

The selected CHCs are Nagram in Lucknow, Gajokhar in Varanasi, Khadda in Kushinagar, Belaghat in Gorakhpur, Rajapur in Chitrakoot, Malhipur in Shrawasti, Chandan Chowki CHC in Lakhimpur Kheri, Vishwarganj in Bahraich, Bhogwara in Chandauli, Adda Bazar in Maharajganj, Sukhpura in Ballia, Dapsaura in Fatehpur, Babhani in Sonebhadra, Khajuria in Balrampur and Sirsiya in Siddharth Nagar.

Pathak said: “We are hopeful that this experiment will be a step toward ensuring better healthcare facilities in CHCs and latest medical equipment will be installed there as per requirement. Orders have been issued to health officials to execute the process at the earliest.”

He further directed officials to ensure that all benefits of healthcare schemes being launched by the state and Central government are passed on to the patients.

20221018-161403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Why Bhagyashree’s parents didn’t attend her wedding and other stories

    BJP slams Andhra Jyothy media house, dubs it ‘TDP pamphlet’ (Ld)

    Tax raids: I-T team takes Pampi Jain to Kanpur

    Monsoon glow up: TV actresses share beauty secrets that keep them...