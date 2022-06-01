INDIA

15 Corps Commander calls on J&K Lt Governor

Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps’ commander, Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla called on Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

He briefed the Lt Governor about the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory, and also held discussions on various important issues related to internal security management.

The Lt Governor emphasized on the need for constant alertness, and synergy among security agencies and civil administration to meet the security challenges in J&K, ensuring safe and secure environment for the people.

