15 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Sep 8 (IANS) The National Health Commission said on Tuesday that 15 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Monday.

There were 175 patients still being treated, including two in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 80,335 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Monday, the report said.

As of Monday, a total of 85,144 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

