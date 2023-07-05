INDIA

At least 15 people have died and four others remain unaccounted for after torrential rain lashed China’s Chongqing city, local authorities said.

The heavy rain, mainly seen in the areas along the Yangtze River, have triggered floods and geological disasters, disrupting the lives of more than 130,000 people in 19 districts and counties, according to the municipal bureau of emergency management.

Over 7,500 hectares of crops have been damaged, Xinhua news agency quoted the bureau as saying.

The city’s emergency response headquarters office has raised the relief response to Level III, allocating more than 29,000 items of disaster relief supplies, including tents, blankets and folding beds, to Wanzhou district, the hardest-hit area.

Water levels of seven rivers in Chongqing remained above the warning level on Tuesday.

A total of 24 districts and counties of the city reported rainstorms between 8 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, with Baiyan Village in Wanzhou recording the highest daily rainfall at 251.5 mm.

On Tuesday morning, a yellow alert was issued for flooding in one river in Wanzhou and another in Qijiang district.

China’s meteorological authorities on Tuesday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country.

