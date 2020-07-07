15 deaths, 1,498 new Covid cases push K’taka tally to 26,815

Bengaluru, July 7 (IANS) Karnataka registered 1,498 new Covid positive cases with Bengaluru chiefly contributing to the infections as the state’s tally zoomed to 26,815 cases, an official said on Tuesday.

“New cases reported from Monday 5 p.m. to Tuesday 5 p.m. are at 1,498,” said the health official.

For the past several days, Bengaluru is recording the highest number of Covid cases in Karnataka and accounted for 800 or 53 per cent of the cases on Tuesday.

With Tuesday’s cases, total cases in the city rose to 11,361, out of which 9,395 are active.

In the past 24 hours, 15 people succumbed to the virus in the southern state, four each in Mysuru and Bidar, two in Kalaburagi and one each in Bagalkote, Hassan, Dharwad, Belagavi, and Davangere.

Among the new cases, excluding Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 83 infections, followed by Dharwad (57), Kalaburagi and Bidar (51 each), Mysuru (49), Ballari (45), Ramanagara (37), Uttara Kannada (35), Shivamogga (33), Mandya (29) and remaining in other places.

With 571 discharges, total discharges in the state increased to 11,098. Bengaluru Urban alone saw 265 discharges.

Meanwhile, total number of cases in ICU also increased to 279.

The health department is managing to consistently test more than 15,000 samples a day and tested 17,742 people in the past 24 hours.

Though the total number of cases in Karnataka rose to 26,815, active cases are 15,297 and total deaths increased to 416.

–IANS

sth/kr