15 die as transformer bursts near Namami Gange project site in Chamoli

At least 15 persons died after a transformer exploded at the project site of Namami Gange, built on the banks of the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli.

The injured are being shifted to higher centre in Rishikesh.

Chamoli Superintendent of Police, Pramendra Dobhal, said, “We got a call from the village that a security guard has died of electrocution. When policemen went with villagers for the spot inspection, 21 people were electrocuted and suffered severe injuries. 15 people died in a hospital and the rest are critical,” he said.

Minister in charge of Chamoli district Dhan Singh Rawat said that 15 people have died. Helicopters have been sent for rescue.

ADG law and order V Murugesan said that 15 people including a police sub-inspector and three home guards have died due to electrocution.

It is being said that a youth working in the treatment plant died on Tuesday night. When the police reached in the morning, a crowd of other people including the relatives of the deceased gathered. Some work was being done on the power line around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, when suddenly the current spread to the entire campus, because of which many people got electrocuted. The inured people have been admitted to the district hospital Gopeshwar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and ordered a magisterial inquiry. Expressing grief over the incident, Dhami has said proper treatment will be provided to all the injured. Along with this, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in the investigation.

As per media report, Dhami can also reach the spot by the evening and announce the compensation.

