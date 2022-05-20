Of the five states and Union Territories that went to polls last year, nearly 15 per cent of survey respondents from Tamil Nadu want to change the Prime Minister, if given a chance, as opposed to barely 3 per cent in Assam.

This was revealed during an exclusive survey conducted by CVoter on behalf of IANS in the four states — Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala — and the Union Territory of Puducherry, where Assembly elections were held in 2021.

In Tamil Nadu, 14.94 per cent of respondents want to change the Prime Minister, 9.46 per cent the Central government, and 1.75 per cent their sitting Member of Parliament.

In neighbouring Pudducherry, 14.06 per cent want to change the PM, 13.64 per cent the Central government and 6.44 per cent their current MP.

In Kerala, 10.19 per cent want to change the PM, 16.59 per cent the Central government, and 2.59 per cent the sitting MP.

Situation in West Bengal is slightly different as 10.49 per cent want to change the PM, 8.44 per cent wish to change the Central government, while less than one per cent are in favour of changing the sitting MP.

However, in Assam, only 2.89 per cent of respondents want to change the PM, 4.55 per cent the Central government, and only 1.65 per cent their MP.

The survey also said that on an all India level, 9.89 per cent or respondents are in favour of changing the PM, 5.89 per cent wish to change the Central government while 2.76 per cent are willing to change the sitting MP.

The survey also indicated that as many as 25.36 per cent respondents of Tamil Nadu are most angry with the Centre, 20.99 per cent with the state government, 5.51 per cent with the local government while 33.55 per cent chose ‘don’t know/can’t say’.

In Kerala, 23.47 per cent are most annoyed with the Centre, 37.32 per cent with the state, 12.38 per cent with local government, and 25.24 per cent can’t say anything.

For West Bengal, 19.85 per cent respondents are most angy with the Centre, 20.1 per cent with the state government, 6.86 per cent with local bodies, and 50.61 per cent chose not to comment.

The voters in Pudducherry are most angry with the Union Territory government – 33.96 per cent, 17.55 per cent with the Centre and 5.1 per cent with the local government. A total of 50.61 per cent were not in position to say anything.

In Assam, the situation was much different with only 5.19 per cent most angry with Centre, 9.53 per cent of voters angry with state and 5.19 per cent of people annoyed with local government. Over 80 per cent said ‘don’t know/can’t say’.

