Fifteen Indo-Canadian men, mostly Punjabis from Brampton, have been arrested for their involvement in a multimillion-dollar auto and cargo theft ring in and around Toronto.

The gang would steal tractor trailers loaded with cargo and sell stolen products to unsuspecting people.

Police have recovered 28 stolen tractor-trailers and seized 28 containers of stolen cargo from the 15 accused identified as Balkar Singh (42), Ajay (26), Manjeet Padda (40), Jagjeevan Singh (25), Amandeep Baidwan (41), Karamshand Singh (58), Jasvinder Atwal (45), Lakhvir Singh (45), Jagpal Singh (34), Upkaran Sandhu (31), Sukhvinder Singh (44), Kulvir Bains (39), Banishidar Lalsaran (39), Shobit Verma (23), and Sukhninder Dhillon (34).

The value of the recovered trailers and cargo is estimated to be $9.24 million.

Each of the accused faces multiple charges of theft and possession of stolen property.

Police spokesperson Mark Haywood said: “As a result of this investigation, six locations were targeted within the GTA (Greater Toronto Area) and warrants were executed. I’m pleased to share that the investigation resulted in the recovery of 28 containers of stolen cargo valued at $6.99 million. An additional 28 stolen tractors and trailers valued at $2.25 million were recovered. Total value of recovery: $9.24 million.”

The Indo-Canadian auto theft gang was busted under “Project Big Rig”, carried out jointly by police forces from Toronto and the surrounding regions.

2023072042213