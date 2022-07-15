At least 15 people were injured after a boundary wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in the national capital on Friday afternoon, a Fire Department official said.

The rescue operation is currently underway.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS that they received a call about the incident around 12.40 p.m. at Bakoli village, near Chauhan Dharamkanta in the Narela area after which six fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

Around 15 injured people that were trapped under the debris were rescued by the firemen and immediately rushed to the Raja Harish Chand Hospital.

The local police have set a perimeter for the people to keep them away from the incident site as an intense rescue operation was going on to save any person who is still trapped under the debris. Meanwhile, two JCB cranes were deployed to remove the debris of the collapsed wall.

Even though there was a little panic in the area due to the wall collapse, people could be seen in numbers at some distance from the site of the incident, just gazing as the firefighters tried to rescue the trapped people.

