INDIA

15 injured as bus goes off road near Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

At least 15 passengers were injured when a TSRTC bus rammed into bushes at Rajendra Nagar on the city outskirts on Saturday.

According to police, driver of the city bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) lost control and as a result the vehicle veered off the road and rammed into roadside bushes before coming to a halt.

The accident occurred near Hydershakote in Rangareddy district. A total of 40 people were travelling in the bus at the time of the mishap. The injured were shifted to a hospital.

The bus was coming to Mehdipatnam in the city from a village near Moinabad.

Police and TSRTC officials rushed to the scene. As the accident had led to a traffic jam on the busy road, the TSRTC personnel removed the bus.

Driver’s negligence is suspected to have resulted in the accident. Eyewitnesses said the driver tried to avoid hitting a car and applied a sudden brake.

20221231-164004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CEC stresses on intersection of EMBs functioning with social media

    Liquor shops likely to open shortly at domestic terminals of IGI...

    CBI officer Ragothaman who probed Rajiv Gandhi case dies

    TN Assembly resolution on Hindi: Stalin to inaugurate explanatory meetings on...