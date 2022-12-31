At least 15 passengers were injured when a TSRTC bus rammed into bushes at Rajendra Nagar on the city outskirts on Saturday.

According to police, driver of the city bus belonging to Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) lost control and as a result the vehicle veered off the road and rammed into roadside bushes before coming to a halt.

The accident occurred near Hydershakote in Rangareddy district. A total of 40 people were travelling in the bus at the time of the mishap. The injured were shifted to a hospital.

The bus was coming to Mehdipatnam in the city from a village near Moinabad.

Police and TSRTC officials rushed to the scene. As the accident had led to a traffic jam on the busy road, the TSRTC personnel removed the bus.

Driver’s negligence is suspected to have resulted in the accident. Eyewitnesses said the driver tried to avoid hitting a car and applied a sudden brake.

