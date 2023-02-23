The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred 15 IPS officers.

The DGP Headquarters issued the transfer list late Wednesday night.

According to the list, Chandrakant Meena has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police in Varanasi Commissionerate.

Other officers transferred include those in the rank of ASP.

Earlier on Wednesday, the state government has shifted nearly two dozen IAS officers in Uttar Pradesh.

Those transferred include several Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and Special Secretary level officers including the District Magistrates.

20230223-084803