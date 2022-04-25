WORLD

15 killed in attacks on Burkina Faso military detachments

Two almost simultaneous attacks targeting two military detachments in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region killed 15 people, including nine soldiers, the Army said in a statement.

Both military detachments and civilian populations were targetted in the terrorist attacks in Gaskinde and Pobe-Mengao in Soum province on Sunday morning, the Army added.

Nine people, including five soldiers and four civilians, were killed and 15 others wounded in the attack in Gaskinde; the attack on Pobe-Mengao led to the death of six people, including four soldiers and two army auxiliaries, according to the statement.

Fifteen others were also injured in the second attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

The situation in the two localities is now under control and security operations are still in progress, the statement said.

Security in Burkina Faso has worsened since 2015, with terrorist attacks killing more than 1,000 people and displacing over 1 million others in the west African nation.

