WORLD

15 killed in Nigeria bus-truck collision

NewsWire
0
0

At least fifteen people were killed when a bus and a truck collided head-on along a busy highway in the southern part of Nigeria, local traffic police have said.

Bisi Kazeem, the national spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday and said that the accident took place at the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway on Saturday night, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The victims have been given mass burials. All obstructions have been cleared. The Enugu State Fire Service already extinguished the fire in the bus,” he said. “The fatal crash is blameable on several factors, including fatigue, which must have made one of the drivers sleep on the wheels.”

While confirming no survivors from both vehicles, Kazeem warned motorists to desist from nighttime journeys to reduce fatalities from road crashes.

Nigeria often sees deadly road accidents mainly caused by bad road conditions and reckless driving.

20230410-035402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Formula 1: FIA launches review into recovery vehicle incident in Japanese...

    Jordan achieves record 36% rise in exports in 2022: Deputy PM

    Zambia refutes reports of shortage of HIV/AIDS drugs

    CWG 2022: Sagar Ahlawat reaches super heavyweight final