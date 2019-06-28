15 killed in Pune wall collapse

Pune, June 29 (IANS) At least 15 people were killed and three others injured on Saturday when the compound wall of a building collapsed here, officials said.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning trapping the victims as they slept in their huts, the police and NDRF officials said.

Teams of rescuers which rushed to the spot have managed to rescue three people including two minors.

The victims comprise 10 men and five children. Work is on to save others still feared trapped in the rubble.

