TOP NEWSWORLD

15 killed in Russian school shooting

NewsWire
0
2

At least 15 people were killed, including 11 children, in a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk, TASS news agency reported, citing the Russian Investigative Committee.

According to the committee, 22 children and two adults were injured in the attack at the No. 88 school located near the city administration building of Izhevsk, the capital city of western Russia’s Udmurt Republic on Monday.

It was reported earlier that 13 people were killed and nearly 20 others wounded in the shooting, Xinhua news agency reported.

Investigators identified the shooter as Artem Kazantsev, born in 1988, a native of Izhevsk and a graduate of the school.

Kazantsev brought two pistols and a large number of cartridges with him and committed suicide after the attack, the committee said.

The school has 982 students and 80 teachers, and they have been evacuated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed deep condolences for the tragedy, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Governor of the Udmurt Republic declared three days of mourning beginning on Monday.

20220927-005603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Guterres calls for dialogue to solve Sri Lanka crisis

    Rahul writes to PM Modi on plight of Wayanad people in...

    Streaming media platform Plex notifies customers of massive data breach

    States told to set up COVID-19 centres in hotels, stock...