London, June 23 (IANS) Another 15 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 42,647, the British Department of Health and Social Care said.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Monday morning, 305,289 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 958, according to the department, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Monday morning, there have been 8,029,757 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 139,659 tests on Sunday, said the department.

Earlier Monday, a spokesperson said the 10 Downing Street has concluded review of the 2-meter rule, which would be presented to a meeting of the C-19 committee of senior ministers chaired by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson this afternoon.

The C-19 group will consider the recommendations of the review and the next steps in the coronavirus recovery roadmap. Johnson will make a statement to MPs on the plans Tuesday, said the spokesperson.

