15 MP students stuck in Ukraine return home

As many as 15 medical students from Madhya Pradesh who were stranded in Ukraine have returned safely home, said the state government in an official statement.

Those medical students who have returned home are from different districts of Madhya Pradesh. Three students are from Bhopal, three from Indore, while one from districts such as Jabalpur, Satna, Sidhi, Neemach, Khargone, Betul, Gwalior, Datia and Sagar.

“So far, 15 medical students of Madhya Pradesh have been brought safely home,” the Chief Minister Office said.

Over 100 medical students from different parts of Madhya Pradesh who are stranded in Ukraine have contacted the state government or have registered their complaints with the Chief Minister’s helpline. However, it is not known exactly how many students from the state are stranded in the war-hit country.

On Sunday, the Air India (AI)-192 special flight successfully airlifted 250 Indian students from Bucharest, under ‘Operation Ganga’ at New Delh’s Indira Gandhi International airport.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saviour of people. “PM Modi has saved everyone during the crisis, be it students in Ukraine or Indians in Afghanistan,” Chouhan said while addressing a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

It has been learned that two more flights will be taking off to bring back Indian nationals.

20220228-114203

