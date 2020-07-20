Canindia News

15 new Pop Smoke tracks dropped on late rappers 21st B’day

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE08

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, had already logged a generous 19 tracks when it came out on July 3.

Now, 15 more new Pop Smoke tracks have been dropped on a deluxe version of the album, released on July 20 — when the late rapper, born Bashar Jackson, would’ve turned 21.


Among the new tracks is “Paranoia,” featuring Young Thug and Gunna. A leaked version of the song included an additonal verse from Pusha-T but he does not appear on the official version. The deluxe edition of the album also includes guest spots from artists including Fivio Foreign and Jamie Foxx.

Related posts

SP celebrates birthday of Khazanchi on DeMo anniversary

CanIndia New Wire Service

Spotify leaking user data with music labels: Report

CanIndia New Wire Service

Country music icon Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.