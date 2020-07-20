15 new Pop Smoke tracks dropped on late rappers 21st B’day

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, had already logged a generous 19 tracks when it came out on July 3.
Now, 15 more new Pop Smoke tracks have been dropped on a deluxe version of the album, released on July 20 — when the late rapper, born Bashar Jackson, would’ve turned 21.
Among the new tracks is “Paranoia,” featuring Young Thug and Gunna. A leaked version of the song included an additonal verse from Pusha-T but he does not appear on the official version. The deluxe edition of the album also includes guest spots from artists including Fivio Foreign and Jamie Foxx.