15 seeking to set up a caliphate with IS aid to go on trial

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) A court here on Tuesday order framing of charges against 15 people for allegedly trying to establish a “caliphate” in the country in association with terror outfit IS.

The accused had extensively used internet and social networking sites to identify members for the Middle East based terror outfit, facilitate recruitment and training, and to promote its activities and ideology, the National Investigation Agency had said earlier.

In total, 16 people were arrested in 2016 for allegedly recruiting and financing people to join the terror outfit. One of the accused, however, turned approver in the case.

According to the sources, the accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosive Substances Act.

Charges involve Section 120B (common intention) the IPC, Sections 17 (raising funds for terror act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terror act), 38 (being a member of terror organisation), 39 (support given to terror organisation) and 40 (giving money for teror acts) of the UAPA and various sections Explosive Substance Act.

Special Judge Praveen Singh said there was “prima facie” enough evidence to start the trial against the accused persons.

The court has directed the accused persons to appear before it on March 16, when it will hear the matter and asked whether the accused plead guilty.

The NIA had earlier claimed that during the custodial interrogation, the accused have disclosed many facts about their involvement in the case and on recruiting and financing those willing to join the “Caliphate of ISIS” in Syria.

The NIA had earlier informed the court that the accused were arrested for allegedly planning to carry out attacks ahead of the Republic Day.

A case was registered by NIA on December 9, 2015 against unknown and unidentified persons involved in the activities of ISIS in India and Asian Powers in Peace with India.

