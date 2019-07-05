$15 transit pass for seniors in Brampton

Brampton seniors aged 65 and above are eligible for the $15 Seniors Brampton Transit Pass.

The discounted monthly pass goes on sale August 6 at all Brampton Transit terminals and facilities, and seniors can start using their discounted pass from September 1.

Brampton is a Green City, and the discounted monthly pass is part of the plan to eventually implement a Free Fare Pass for senior Brampton residents.

The existing Brampton Transit $1 single trip cash fare for seniors, as well as the $1.60 Presto e-purse will remain as is, but the $16 weekly pass and $52 monthly Presto passes have been eliminated.

Wards 9 and 10 Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon added an amendment to council’s original motion at its March 20 meeting, setting the goal of providing free transit to seniors before the end of this council term in 2022.

At its regular meeting on March 27, council voted in favour of reducing the cost of a monthly Presto pass for seniors from $52 to $15 — a 71 per cent discount.

According to a staff report at the March 20 meeting, the reduced $15 monthly seniors passes will cost the city an estimated $400,000 to $450,000 annually in lost revenue at current demand and service levels.

However, the report added that revenue hit could increase to between $600,000 and $700,000 by 2031 as Brampton’s senior population continues to grow.

Making transit entirely free for seniors would cost an estimated $1.2 million per year at current service levels, and as much as $1.8 million by 2031, added the report. -CINEWS