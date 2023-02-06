New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANSlife) Frankincense essential oil is usually known as the “king of essential oils” because of its various benefits and versatility of use. Here are some of its uses and benefits outlined by Chandni Goyal, Head of Training, International Brands, House of Beauty:

Anti-aging properties: Frankincense is a powerful anti-oxidant which is why it has anti-aging properties. Anti-oxidants help to combat free radicals, which are highly reactive molecules with unpaired electrons. As the free radicals move around the body, looking for an electron to pair with, they can damage DNA, which accelerates the aging process. Also, anti-oxidants help to slow down and halt the damage caused by free radicals. This helps with the rejuvenation of the skin.

Balancing and moisturising: Frankincense oil has become a popular ingredient in skincare, products such as lotion or moisturizers. Frankincense oil has moisturizing properties, which keep the skin from drying out. It also helps to tackle discoloration and redness which helps the skin tone look balanced and even.

Anti-inflammatory: Frankincense helps in soothing the skin and reducing inflammation, which is great for managing acne.

Anti-bacterial: The Boswellia acids in frankincense help kill acne-causing bacteria that further prevents breakouts.

Antiseptic: Frankincense is also antiseptic. The oil has been used for centuries for cleaning, disinfectant, aromatherapy, and general health. This can help prevent infections from setting in.

Healing: Frankincense oil is a natural astringent. It helps heal skin imperfections and conditions like acne and wounds. Because of its healing properties, it also helps in reducing the appearance of stretch marks and scars.

Prevents clogged pores: It helps prevent clogged pores, and spots, by reducing sebum production in individuals with oily skin.

Protects the skin: This essential oil is popular in skincare as a deep moisturizer which helps protect the skin from damage caused by dryness. It keeps skin cells strong, and plump and maintains elasticity.

Healthy hair maintenance: Frankincense oil is not just popular in skincare products but in hair care too. The oil can help keep hair shiny and moisturized and at the same time can even prevent dandruff. It helps in preventing the scalp from getting dry and flaky. It can also soothe the hair follicles which further helps in facilitating hair growth.

Soothing and calming razor bumps: Frankincense essential oil if applied after the razor can greatly help skin feel and look rejuvenated and avoid any razor bumps.

Cure dryness on hands: Frankincense can help whenever your hands are feeling or looking unmoisturised or marred by harsh weather, a couple of drops of Frankincense oil when added to any moisturizer of your choice can help to hydrate and rejuvenate. The scent of this essential oil combined with your moisturizer will add a warm, spicy, and clean scent to your skin. You’ll want to take this lotion with you wherever you go.

Promotes healthy nails: Likewise, apply a few drops of frankincense essential oils to your nails and massage them, it will help to maintain healthy-looking nails that are strong and well-nourished around the cuticles and edges.

Relieve stress: Frankincense essential oil is also known for relieving stress. It is a very powerful sedative in nature. As a result, it can help you feel at peace and relax, even if it is generally difficult for you to do so. It helps awaken your insight, making you more introspective, and it can also help with feelings of anxiety, depression, anger, and stress. It helps to regulate your blood pressure making you feel calm and happy.

Regulate menstruation: Frankincense essential oil can help you reduce obstructed or delayed menstruation, and can also delay the onset of menopause. It is also great for women with regular periods because it can help combat all the signs and symptoms of PMS such as headaches, nausea, cramps, mood swing, and so on.

Good for digestive and respiratory systems: Frankincense essential oil encourages the release of gastric juices and bile, which help break down food at a faster rate, thereby making it move across the digestive tract quickly. Frankincense essential oil is known for reducing respiratory problems as well. It can soothe a persistent cough and clears up any excess congestion that’s built in your respiratory tracts, allowing for easier breathing.

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

