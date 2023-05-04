INDIA

15-year-old girl abducted, gang-raped by three minors in UP

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three minors in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district.

The three accused are absconding and the police are conducting raids to arrest them.

According to complaint filed by the girl’s uncle, the incident took place on Wednesday when the victim had gone out of her house to dispose of cow dung.

The accused forcibly took the girl to an abandoned house in the village, gang-raped her, threatened to kill her if she dared to tell the incident to anyone and later fled the scene.

According to the police, the family members started searching for the girl as she did not turn up after nearly two hours. During search, they found her in a semi-conscious state in the abandoned house.

They took the victim to the Primary Health Centre in the village where her condition deteriorated and she was referred to the district hospital in Bulandshahr.

Two of the accused live in the same village while one belongs to a nearby place.

The police said that her father, an army personnel, has been informed about the incident.

Syana Deputy SP Bhaskar Kumar Mishra said, “A case of gang-rape and another under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered. We are conducting raids to nab the culprits but they are at large.”

The girl has also been taken for the medical examination after which her statement will be recorded, the officer said.

