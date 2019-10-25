15-year-old held in Chandigarh on sexual assault charge

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (IANS) A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Chandigarh for allegedly sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage, the police said on Thursday.

The woman alleged the accused kept her at a hotel in Mumbai and physically exploited her.

The boy’s family, however, claimed that the two had eloped and were brought back from Mumbai by them.

It is learnt that the boy is also married, a police official said.

–IANS

vg/vd