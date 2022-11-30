INDIALIFESTYLE

15-year-old Muslim girl free to marry person of her choice: J’khand HC

NewsWire
0
0

The Jharkhand High Court, referring to Muslim Personal Law, has said that Muslim girls aged 15 or above have the liberty to marry the person of their choice without any interference of their guardians.

The court said this while quashing criminal proceedings based on an FIR lodged against a Muslim youth who married a 15 year old girl of his community.

In the FIR, Mohd. Sonu, 24, a resident of Nawada in Bihar, was accused of coaxing a 15-year-old Muslim girl of Jugsalai in Jamshedpur’s Jharkhand, to marry him.

Sonu challenged the criminal proceedings based on the FIR — filed by the girl’s father, and approached the Jharkhand High Court with a quash petition.

However, during the hearing, the girl’s father submitted that he was not opposed to the marriage. Thanking Allah “for arranging a suitable match” for his daughter, the man said he filed an FIR against Sonu “due to some misunderstanding”.

In fact, the lawyer representing the girl’s family also told the court that both the families have accepted the marriage.

After hearing both the parties, Justice Dwivedi ordered cancelling the FIR and criminal proceedings against Sonu.

The High Court in its verdict, made available on Wednesday, said matters related to marriage of Muslim girls are governed by the Muslim Personal Law Board, adding in context of this particular case that the girl is 15 years old, and she is free to marry the person of her choice.

20221130-223004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madani seeks action in Haridwar hate seech, writes to Shah

    BJP accuses Cong of step-motherly treatment to U’khand

    Lalu slams Modi government as ruppee plunges to record low of...

    Nitish Kumar distributes portfolios, retains home and general administration