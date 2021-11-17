A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager at a Toronto high school on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to Victoria Park Collegiate Institute located at 15 Wallingford Road in North York around 3 pm on Tuesday after school hours were over.

Officers located a 15-year-old boy with a stab wound to the torso on the grounds of the school, said police.

The boy was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

Police have identified the dead teen as 15-year-old Maahir Dosani.

Officers also located two other boys suffering from stab wounds on school grounds. Both the 16-year-old and 14-year-old victims were transported to hospital and are reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

A 19-year-old man, Ahmed Rafin was arrested nearby and charged with second degree murder

Homicide Investigators are appealing to the public for any photos or videos taken before, during, or after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.222tips.com. You can also text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).