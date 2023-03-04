INDIA

15-yr-old rape survivor delivers baby in UP’s Unnao

NewsWire
0
0

A 15-year-old alleged rape survivor has given birth to a baby boy at a government health facility in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, police said.

The hospital confirmed that the mother and the child were both healthy.

The girl was admitted to the community health centre on Friday afternoon. The survivor’s family members told reporters that a 17-year-old youth living in the vicinity of their locality had raped her about nine months back.

“He had threatened her that he will kill her if she revealed about the rape to her family members,” they said.

The family learnt about her pregnancy about five months back, when she complained of abdominal pain. The family took her to a gynaecologist, who later confirmed her pregnancy following a medical examination.

Thereafter, her family members lodged a police complaint. Subsequently, the police detained the accused and sent him to a juvenile jail in Lucknow.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shashi Shekhar Singh, said that the family had lodged a complaint five months back against a minor.

“Police took him into custody and after questioning, sent him to juvenile jail in Lucknow. Both the rape survivor and her child are healthy. A deployment of policemen has been made at the hospital for their security. Police will take further action as per the law.”

20230305-045403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former film producer Lakdawala held in land grab case, sent to...

    MCD polls: Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Dec 3,...

    TN temple under govt control draws flak over denial of entry...

    Rajasthan leaders play ‘influencers’ in Punjab politics