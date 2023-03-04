A 15-year-old alleged rape survivor has given birth to a baby boy at a government health facility in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, police said.

The hospital confirmed that the mother and the child were both healthy.

The girl was admitted to the community health centre on Friday afternoon. The survivor’s family members told reporters that a 17-year-old youth living in the vicinity of their locality had raped her about nine months back.

“He had threatened her that he will kill her if she revealed about the rape to her family members,” they said.

The family learnt about her pregnancy about five months back, when she complained of abdominal pain. The family took her to a gynaecologist, who later confirmed her pregnancy following a medical examination.

Thereafter, her family members lodged a police complaint. Subsequently, the police detained the accused and sent him to a juvenile jail in Lucknow.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shashi Shekhar Singh, said that the family had lodged a complaint five months back against a minor.

“Police took him into custody and after questioning, sent him to juvenile jail in Lucknow. Both the rape survivor and her child are healthy. A deployment of policemen has been made at the hospital for their security. Police will take further action as per the law.”

