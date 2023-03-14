INDIALIFESTYLE

150 dog bite cases in Bihar's Muzaffarpur in past 24 hrs

Panic gripped Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district after 150 cases of dog bites were reported in the past 24 hours, sources said here on Tuesday.

On Monday, while 100 victims went to Sadar hospital to take anti-rabies vaccines, Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) received 50 patients.

A long queue was witnessed in both the hospitals.

The victims claimed that stepping out from their houses has become very risky as the dogs attack in packs. Majority of the victims are women and children. Some people carry batons to save themselves.

According to an official of the district civil surgeon office, 4,000 doses of anti- rabies vaccines have been used in the last 13 days. He said that even those with no bites are also turning to the hospitals to take anti-rabies vaccine in advance.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Muzaffarpur has hired a team of experts to capture stray dogs in the district.

