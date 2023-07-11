INDIA

150 kg tomatoes stolen in Jaipur

NewsWire
0
0

Unidentified miscreants stole 150 kg tomatoes from a shop in Jaipur’s Mohana Mandi, a vegetable market.

The incident was captured by the shop’s CCTV camera.

The shop owner, Hameed, found that six boxes of tomatoes were missing from his shop.

When he checked his CCTV camera footage, he saw miscreants running away with the boxes.

Confirming the incident, Mohana Mandi’s president Rahul Tanwar asked all vegetable vendors to stay vigilant and careful.

The victim has however, refused to lodge a complaint.

The incident comes as tomato prices have spiralled across the country.

2023071137269

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    8 held in TN after Dalit made to bow before Vanniyar...

    Assam CM claims PFI hand in eviction violence, demands ban on...

    Hyderabad Zoo drops ‘Komaram Bheem’ name for newborn gaur after row

    Delhi HC rejects UPSC aspirant’s plea seeking disclosure of answer sheets