150 students fall sick after mid-day meals in Bihar's East Champaran

Around 150 students fell sick after consuming mid-day meals in Bagaha subdivision in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Thursday, officials said.

A health official of Bagaha said that around 100 students are admitted in the hospitals while 50 students were discharged after preliminary treatment.

The students were taken to hospitals on private vehicles available in the village as well as through ambulances of the mukhiya.

The incident occurred at the government middle school Narwal-Barwal Panchayat in the district. The students are admitted in sub-divisional hospital Bagaha and they are said to be out of danger.

The parents of the affected students held a protest against the school administration and the NGO which supplies cooked foods to the school.

“Around 150 students feel sick after consuming midday in a government school. They are admitted in the hospital. Doctors have discharged 50 students after primary treatment,” Bagaha SDM, Dr Anupama Singh, said.

“We have initiated an inquiry into the incident. If the guilt is proven against the NGO, we will blacklist it and take action against its officials,” the SDM said.

