Stunts on high-end sports bikes seems to be the latest trend among the youth in Lucknow.

The police, on Wednesday, rounded up around 150 bikers who were performing stunts on a busy road in Gomti Nagar.

A senior police official who happened to be passing by, saw the stunts and informed the cops.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) law and order Piyush Mordia, who himself reached the spot, said that the youths were asked to show papers of the vehicle and those who could not show, were asked to give a written testimony that they would not indulge in stunt biking, carry all documents of the vehicles and if they don’t abide by the rules then would be booked under law.

When the police team questioned the youths about the purpose of their presence there, they claimed that they were spreading an “awareness drive against the drugs”.

Police did not challan any vehicle and left the youths with a warning. The cops also said that they have now made small teams for cracking down on stunt biking and every morning those teams will take round of the city where bikers throttle and speed.

“We have come across incidents of morning walkers getting injured and then started the drive,” he said.

A senior police official said that most of the stunt bikers belong to influential families and they take advantage of this while indulging in stunt biking.

“It would be better if the parents behave more responsibly and keep a check on their children, particularly those who are bikers. They should realise that even a slight error could prove fatal.”

