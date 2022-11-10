INDIA

150 stunt bikers in Lucknow checked, left off with warning

NewsWire
0
0

Stunts on high-end sports bikes seems to be the latest trend among the youth in Lucknow.

The police, on Wednesday, rounded up around 150 bikers who were performing stunts on a busy road in Gomti Nagar.

A senior police official who happened to be passing by, saw the stunts and informed the cops.

Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) law and order Piyush Mordia, who himself reached the spot, said that the youths were asked to show papers of the vehicle and those who could not show, were asked to give a written testimony that they would not indulge in stunt biking, carry all documents of the vehicles and if they don’t abide by the rules then would be booked under law.

When the police team questioned the youths about the purpose of their presence there, they claimed that they were spreading an “awareness drive against the drugs”.

Police did not challan any vehicle and left the youths with a warning. The cops also said that they have now made small teams for cracking down on stunt biking and every morning those teams will take round of the city where bikers throttle and speed.

“We have come across incidents of morning walkers getting injured and then started the drive,” he said.

A senior police official said that most of the stunt bikers belong to influential families and they take advantage of this while indulging in stunt biking.

“It would be better if the parents behave more responsibly and keep a check on their children, particularly those who are bikers. They should realise that even a slight error could prove fatal.”

20221110-085004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Law Minister has no authority to draw arbitrary ‘Lakshman Rekha: Chidambaram

    Gandhi family has highest credibility in the country: Gehlot

    Skill India camps to hire one lakh apprentices at over 700...

    LFW, FDCI to present joint Fashion Week (IANS Exclusive)