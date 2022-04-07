Wind energy capacity addition during 2022-23 is expected to be about 1,500-1,600 MW and will be about 2,000-2,500 MW in the next year, a top wind turbine industry body official said on Thursday.

Last fiscal, the total wind power capacity that was added in the country was about 883 MW, Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) Chairman Tulsi Tanti told reporters here.

However, the generation capacity addition is very low as compared to the industry’s turbine manufacturing capacity of 10,000 MW per annum, he added.

According to Tanti, the centralised bidding for wind power projects by the Solar Energy Corporation of India has taken small investors out of the market and the opportunity to increase green energy generation was lost during the past several years.

“In order to increase wind energy generation, the state governments should also start bidding out for projects instead of just the Central government,” he said.

The total capacity that was tendered out by SECI in different rounds was about 16,300 MW and about 12,470 MW was awarded.

Out of the total awarded projects, only about 3,200 MW was commissioned and several projects were surrendered by the bidders.

According to Tanti, state governments can tender out wind energy projects and also come out with industry-friendly policies of captive power and inter-state transmission of power.

He also urged the government to bring back the feed in tariff for small wind energy projects.

Meanwhile, the fourth edition of ‘Windergy India 2022’ will be held in Delhi from April 27 to 29.

According to the IWTMA, Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy R.K. Singh, Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilisers, Bhagwanth Khuba, Danish Ambassador Freddy Svane, and Karnataka’s Energy Minister Sunil Kumar, amidst other dignitaries and industry officials, would be part of the high-level conference that would run concurrently with the trade fair.

20220407-213325