More than 1500 enthusiastic runners from across the city participated in the fifth edition of the Adidas India-organised “Run For The Oceans” campaign.

The campaign attracted some well-known public figures and media personalities such as Anusha Dandekar, Saiyami Kher, Karanveer Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, Aditya Seal, Akash Gaurav, and Angad Bedi, who actively participated in the cause.

Standing firm on the brand’s commitment to end plastic waste and promote a sustainable future, Adidas India recently organised a “Run For The Oceans” campaign in which participants covered the three-km stretch around Versova Beach and followed it up with a clean-up drive of the beach recently.

For every 10 minutes of running recorded by participants using the adidas Runtastic app, “Parley for the Oceans”, the non-profit environmental organisation, vowed to clean an equivalent weight of plastic bottles from the beaches, remote islands, and coastlines before it reaches the ocean, adidas informed in a release on Thursday.

While “Run For the Oceans” is a global movement, adidas in India has given momentum to the campaign by associating with Adv Afroz Shah, the UN Champion of Earth 2016.

The sportswear brand has been supporting Shah’s endeavour to clean the beaches and remove plastic waste from the coastline. His initiative has garnered support from India and the world, with people from all walks of life joining hands to make oceans free from plastics.

Earlier this year, Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma wore customised adidas shoes created to spread awareness about using recycled plastic. The spikes carry the ‘End Plastic Waste’ slogans on them. Other successful campaigns of Mr. Shah include conserving the mangroves, running workshops to prevent litter, and promoting the segregation of plastic waste.

