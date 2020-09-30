1,500 families return as Vijayawada flood situation under control

Vijayawada, Sep 30 (IANS) With the flood situation in Vijayawada areas under control, around 1,500 families evacuated in the wake of heavy rain and consequent increased water flow at Prakasam Barrage have returned, officials said on Wednesday.

“The flood water has receded and the situation is totally under control,” Krishna District Collector A Mohammed Imitiaz told IANS.

He said no death was reported and all 1,500 families evacuated from various places in and around Vijayawada have returned to their homes.

The evacuees from Raavirala and Vedadri near Jeggayyapeta, Krishnalanka, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar Colony, Tarakaramanagar, and other places in Vijayawada were housed at five rehabilitation centres in Vijayawada.

He said all departments and officials concerned were put on high alert and worked continuously to help the affected.

Imitiaz said the construction of retaining wall on Krishna river banks will begin soon.

–IANS

