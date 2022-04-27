INDIA

1,500 petrol pumps shut in 17 border districts of Raj: Poonia

Accusing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of not reducing VAT on petrol and diesel despite the reduction of excise duty on the same by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, BJP state unit chief Satish Poonia claimed on Wednesday that about 1,500 petrol pumps have been closed in 17 border districts of the state as high fuel costs have increased smuggling of auto fuel from the neighbouring states.

The rate of VAT on petrol and diesel in all Congress-ruled states, including Rajasthan, is the highest in the country due to which the common man is forced to buy auto fuel at high rates, Poonia said.

“In many districts of other states surrounding Rajasthan, VAT is much lower than in the desert state due to which the oil mafia is bringing petrol and diesel from other states and selling them in Rajasthan. Eventually, the state government is also losing revenue and the common man facing the burden of inflation,” Poonia said.

However, reduction of VAT on diesel/petrol in the states of Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana etc. has brought relief to the people there, he added.

