154 positive cases take J&K’s Covid tally to 5,834

Jammu, June 20 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir reported 154 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory to 5,834.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that 154 people tested positive on Saturday, 40 from Jammu division and 114 from Kashmir division, as the total number of Covid-19 cases in the UT rose to 5,834.

So far, 81 people have been killed by the dreaded virus while 3,336 have recovered completely. The number of active cases in J&amp;K is 2,417, out of which 597 are in Jammu division and 1,820 are in Kashmir division.

