Despite the global economic uncertainty and the predicted slowdown, 222 recruiting companies made 1,578 offers to students of the Indian School of Business (ISB).

The business school announced on Wednesday that the recently-concluded placements for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2023 saw recruiters across sectors hiring in large numbers.

Despite the global economic uncertainty and the predicted slowdown, recruiting companies reaffirmed their faith in the quality of talent offered by ISB students.

As many as 73 per cent of those placed were able to shift functions while 79 per cent moved to a new sector, thereby making meaningful moves towards building careers of their choice. The average annual accepted CTC stood at Rs 34.21 lakh – a 2.5 times increase from the average pre-ISB CTC of Rs 13.39 lakh.

Consulting, IT/ITES/technology, BFSI, and FMCG/retail were the top industries in terms of offers. Consulting, product management, sales and marketing, and general management/leadership programmes were the leading functions that students got job offers for, the ISB said.

In addition, media and entertainment, and supply chain and logistics sectors were strongly represented in the companies that made offers at the ISB.

International job offers also showed a sign of recovery post the pandemic with 36 international offers being made this year.

More than 14 per cent of the overall offers came from companies that offer leadership/general management roles in various functions. This year saw 30 first-time recruiters on campus.

The ISB revealed that 36 per cent of the PGP Class of 2023 are women, a proportion that is among the highest in leading business schools in this part of the world. A total of 40 of the total job offers were made to women students.

“ISB constantly adapts and updates its curriculum, pedagogies, and methodologies to stay ahead of the fast-changing world. This approach empowers our students to become agile, innovative, and forward-looking. The placements of the PGP Class of 2023 have reiterated that ISB students are well ahead of the curve in taking any crisis head-on and in adding significant value to their organisations,” said Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB.

ISB follows an integrated system of placements for its two campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad, in line with its core philosophy of ‘One-School Two Campuses’. For the third year running, the entire placements process was conducted virtually.

