15th International Sufi Rang Festival 2022, oganised and conceived by Haji Syed Salman Chishty – Gaddi Nashin – Dargah Ajmer Sharif, Chairman – Chishty Foundation, an organisation based in Ajmer Sharif, will be organised from October 1 to 7 this year in Ajmer.

The presence of 40 artists from different states of India and digital print canvas works of equal number of artists from different countries shall be the highlights of this year’s 15th edition of International Sufi Rang Festival, said Yusuf Hussain Gori, who is the curator of the Art Festival.

“The 15th International Sufi Rang Festival 2022 is a celebration of divine love with sacred arts, calligraphic inscriptions, spiritual music, poetry, peace and harmony message from Ajmer Sharif to the world. Participation of 40 artists from different parts of India and 40 global sacred art work collection from different countries along with acclaimed Sufi musicians shall make the event beautiful,” Yusuf Hussain Gori stated.

Qawwals shall be offering Qawwali Music during evening sequence of daily events and gatherings, said Chishti.

