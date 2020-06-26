16 BMTC staff members test Covid positive

Bengaluru, June 26 (IANS) As many as 16 employees of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) have tested positive for Covid, an official said on Friday.

“Till now, overall 16 positive cases are detected in BMTC, out of which four have been treated and successfully discharged from the hospital,” said the city bus service spokesperson.

Taking a proactive step, BMTC has organised random Covid testing of its crew.

Similarly, the city civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has traced the primary contacts of the infected employees and put them on home quarantine, advising the do’s and don’ts.

Meanwhile on Friday, a few donors provided BMTC drivers and conductors with visors to protect themselves from the pandemic.

“These visors will definitely help our staff in protecting themselves when coming in contact with the public,” said BMTC division controller M. Jagadeesh.

Owning 6,661 buses, BMTC used to operate 6,161 schedules before the Covid-19 lockdown. It has 45 bus depots, 58 stations and 33,334 employees.

–IANS

sth/rt